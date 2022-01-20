DJ Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group (CLIG) - You're so special!

City of London has announced its trading update for 2Q22. The big news, for most shareholders, will be the announcement of a special dividend of 13.5p per share. While we knew this was a possibility, we did not expect it so soon. The interim dividend has been kept unchanged from the previous year at 11p per share. City of London highlights its strong cash balance of GBP24.5m as of 31 December 2021, which is well in excess of both its capital and operational needs. The special dividend will cost GBP6.8m and still the leave the company with a more-than-adequate cash balance.

