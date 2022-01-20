6 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY TRENDS FOR 2022

MANCHESTER, England, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The last two years saw many industries and sectors grind to a halt as the pandemic led to global supply chain issues, swathes of workforce unavailability and a general slowing down of life in many ways. But we saw the construction sector begin to ramp back up in 2021, particularly in the final quarter, with figures from Glenigan quoted in Property Week suggesting "we can now expect further growth over the next two years to lift the value of underlying starts to a total of £61bn by 2023, 3% above 2019 level". So what could help to drive this growth, and what trends do we at Hilti expect to see in 2022?

ADVANCED LAYOUT SOLUTIONS

We all know how crucial productivity is for the construction industry - after all, time is money! Tools that require less workers and can automate otherwise manual jobs are top of the list when it comes to clawing back time, so it's no surprise that advanced layout tools are proving more and more popular. The Hilti PLT 300 , for example, can layout up to 500 points per day with just one worker - compared to traditional methods, whereby two experienced workers are limited to just 150 points a day. Not only does this free up workers to complete other tasks instead, but the speed at which advanced layout tools can operate simply can't be matched by humans. With undeniable productivity gains, we predict a sharp uptake of these tools throughout 2022.





CIRCULARITY

Circularity refers to a circular economy, whereby the entire life cycle of a tool is taken into consideration - from the design stage to production and repair. As more people become increasingly aware of environmental issues, it's no longer acceptable to discard a tool when it stops working. With a circular economy, the focus is on manufacturing durable tools that not only last, but can be reused and recycled. In turn, this affects how tools are built, what they're made of, and how tools are sold to customers. The "use instead of own" approach is a particularly attractive proposition, enabling construction companies to lease tools that they hand back at the end of their contract - where the tools and parts are then reused, repaired or recycled. Our Fleet Management offering has proved popular for those exact reasons. As environmental concerns grow, it's likely that tool manufacturers will follow suit by offering more eco-conscious products and services.





ROBOTICS

As jobsites become digitised, it's only a matter of time until robots are fully integrated to support workers and boost productivity. Robots are not intended to replace skilled workers, but instead offer many benefits that can complement current ways of working. The Hilti Jaibot , for example, is a semi-autonomous drilling robot that can carry out repetitive ceiling installations with greater accuracy and speed than humans. Not only does this save construction companies time and money, but it also takes the load off of workers who could potentially injure themselves completing overhead work. Whilst construction robots are still a relatively new innovation that may seem intimidating, we predict a cultural shift in 2022 as the industry continues to move towards digitisation and automation.





DIY

We might not have to stay at home anymore, but that doesn't mean the home improvements have stopped. In fact, with the housing market still booming, more people than ever are moving and renovating homes - something which is expected to continue well into 2022. Whilst these may be smaller projects, it's great news for professional tradespeople who specialise in interior finishing. For those looking to update their kit in the new year, the Hilti BX3 fastening tool and our SD 5000-A22 screwdriver are ideal for drywall applications.





DUST MANAGEMENT

The construction industry is no longer blind to the dangers of dust , especially since Respirable Crystalline Silica (RCS) dust was reclassified as a carcinogen last year. Not only that, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) estimates that more than 500 people die each year from inhaling silica dust, while approximately 4,000 people die every year from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). To combat the harmful effects of dust, vacuum cleaners and dust management tools have been steadily growing in popularity for many years - providing a virtually dust-free environment for workers across several applications. Removing dust automatically also saves time compared to traditional methods like using a blow-out pump, so it's much more productive too. For employers, it's a no brainer - a sentiment we predict will expand far and wide throughout 2022.





HEALTH & SAFETY FEATURES ON TOOLS

Just as more sustainable materials are being considered when designing new tools, so are a range of health and safety features to help protect and prevent workers from injuring themselves. Our Hilti Active Vibration Reduction (AVR) technology, for example, minimises exposure to tool vibration by up to two-thirds - lowering the risk of damage to nerves, tendons, muscles, bones and joints. There's added productivity benefits too, as workers can use tools - such as the TE 1000-AVR concrete breaker - for a full 8-hour day before reaching HSE exposure limits. Similarly, our Hilti Active Torque Control (ATC) technology stops the tool body from spinning uncontrollably if the drill bit jams, making the tool much safer to use. As health and safety continues to be a top priority throughout the construction industry, there's no doubt that these types of features will become the norm in 2022 and beyond.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730733/Hilti_Logo.jpg