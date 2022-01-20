- (PLX AI) - Siemens Gamesa said first-quarter performance was negatively impacted by supply chain related disruptions, which are now expected to last longer than previously anticipated.
- • These supply chain tensions have resulted in higher than expected cost inflation, mainly affecting the company's Wind Turbine segment
- • Says volatile market conditions have impacted some of our customers' investment decisions and, as a consequence, resulted in delays to some of our projects
- • Additionally, the ramp-up challenges of the Siemens Gamesa 5.X platform, including some necessary design changes, have affected production and project execution schedule
- • The negative impact of these delays and changes in production plans has been exacerbated by the existing bottlenecks in the supply chain, the company said
- • Siemens Gamesa announced Q1 revenue below expectations and cut its full-year guidance for EBIT margin and revenue decline
SIEMENS GAMESA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de