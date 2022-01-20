- (PLX AI) - Siemens Energy Q1 orders EUR 8,330 million.
- • Q1 revenue EUR 5,956 million vs. estimate EUR 6,277 million
- • Q1 adjusted EBITA EUR -57 million
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITA margin 2-4%, down from 3-5% previously
- • Outlook FY comparable revenue growth -2/+3%, down from -1/+3% previously
- • Management will reassess its expectations for Siemens Energy group's Adjusted EBITA margin before special items for fiscal year 2023 (previously 6.5-8.5%)
- • Says Siemens Energy's Gas and Power segment (GP) had a very solid start to the fiscal year 2022
- • Management therefore confirms for the GP segment the guidance for fiscal year 2022 (comparable revenue growth in a range of pos. 1% to pos. 5% and an Adjusted EBITA margin before special items between pos. 4.5% and pos. 6.5%) and the expectations for fiscal year 2023 (Adjusted EBITA margin before special items of pos. 6% to pos. 8%)
