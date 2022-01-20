Stefan Blom steps down as Chairman of the Board of Storytel - Hans-Holger Albrecht proposed as new Chairman

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel Group today announced that Stefan Blom has decided to step down as Chairman of the Board. The Nomination Committee proposes Hans-Holger Albrecht as new Chairman. An Extra General Meeting will be held promptly. An invitation will be sent out in a separate press release.

Lars Bergkvist, Chairman of the Nomination Committee:

"The Nomination Committee has sought the right candidate for the next phase of development and growth for Storytel. We are glad to be able to propose Hans-Holger Albrecht, as he will bring highly relevant experience and competence to the company. Hans-Holger Albrecht has a strong track record in the media industry as well as proven experience from international expansion."



Hans-Holger Albrecht has a solid background as CEO, Chairman and Board Member of listed and private companies on an international basis. Most recently, he was CEO of Deezer, one of the largest music streaming services worldwide. Prior to that, he was President and CEO of the international telecom and media group Millicom International, operating in more than 15 countries in Latin America and Africa. Albrecht also served as President and CEO at Modern Times Group, MTG AB. During his years as CEO, MTG's broadcasting operations expanded strongly, from having the Nordic and Baltic regions as its core geographical markets, to becoming one of the leading commercial broadcasters in Europe.



Hans-Holger Albrecht was born in Brussels, Belgium, in 1963. He holds a Ph.D in Law from the Ruhr University Bochum.

Stefan Blom, Chairman of the Board of the Storytel Group:

"It is a pride and a joy to have been a Director, and eventually Chair, of the Board during the past two years of strong growth, milestone events and strategic investments. With Storytel's recent acquisition of the major U.S. audiobook service Audiobooks.com, a new chapter with significant potential for Storytel begins. After considering my overall portfolio, I have decided to step down from this role to leave more room for my other engagements. Hans-Holger is a legendary entrepreneur and industry leader and a great choice for the next phase. I will follow Storytel and its fine organization with heartfelt interest in the company's future growth journey."



Upon request from the Nomination Committee, the Extra General Meeting will take place promptly.

An invitation will be sent out separately.

FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser. FNCA can be reached at info@fnca.se or +46 8 528 00 399.

For further information, please contact:



Dan Panas, Head of Global Communications & PR

Tel: +46 70 186 52 90

Email: dan.panas@storytel.comv

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest subscribed audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers listening and reading of more than 700,000 titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime. Storytel's streaming business is conducted under the brands Storytel and Mofibo. Storytel's publishing business area is carried out through the audiobook publisher StorySide and acclaimed Nordic publishing houses such as Norstedts, Lind & Co, People's and Gummerus. Storytel operates in over 25 markets around the globe and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/storytel/r/stefan-blom-steps-down-as-chairman-of-the-board-of-storytel---hans-holger-albrecht-proposed-as-new-c,c3489880