

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $371 million, or $6.22 per share. This compares with $388 million, or $7.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $371 Mln. vs. $388 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $6.22 vs. $7.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.51



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SVB FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de