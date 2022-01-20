

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $380.6 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $365.2 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Intuitive Surgical Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $476.5 million or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.5% to $1.55 billion from $1.33 billion last year.



Intuitive Surgical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $380.6 Mln. vs. $365.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.04 vs. $1.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q4): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.33 Bln last year.



