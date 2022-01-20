Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Notice of fourth quarter and annual 2021 results and video conference

Notice of fourthquarterand annual 2021 results and video conference

Luxembourg, January20,2022 - Millicomwill announce its fourth quarter and annual 2021 results on February 11, 2022 at approximately 12:00 (Stockholm) / 11:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.

Millicom will host a video conference for the global financial community on February 11, 2022 at 14:00 (Stockholm) / 13:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to investors@millicom.comafter the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID:871 5924 8681:

US: +1 929 205 6099Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investorswebsite.

For further information, please contact:

Press:

Vivian Kobeh, Director Corporate Communications

+1-786-628-5300

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com)









Yocasta Valdez, Group Manager Digital Media & Communications

+1-305-929-5417

press@millicom.com (mailto:press@millicom.com) Investors:

Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations

+1-786-628-5270 investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)









Sarah Inmon, Director Investor Relations



+1-786-628-5303



investors@millicom.com (mailto:investors@millicom.com)

About Millicom

Millicom. Connect with Millicom on Twitter, Instagram, Facebookand LinkedIn.

