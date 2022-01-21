

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy S.A., a separately listed and fully consolidated subsidiary of Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK SMNEY.PK), reported that its preliminary first quarter revenue was 1.8 billion euros, EBIT pre Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) and before Integration & Restructuring (I&R) costs of negative 309 million euros.



For fiscal year 2022 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy now expects an EBIT margin pre PPA and I&R costs in a range of negative 4% to positive 1% versus a range of positive 1% to positive 4% previously. SGRE's expectations for revenue in fiscal year 2022 compared to previous year are a comparable decline between negative 2% and negative 9% versus a decline between negative 2% and negative 7% previously.



Siemens Energy's Gas and Power segment (GP) had a very solid start to the fiscal year 2022. It therefore confirms for the GP segment the guidance for fiscal year 2022 and the expectations for fiscal year 2023, the company said.



For fiscal year 2022, Siemens Energy expects a comparable revenue development, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, to be in a range of negative 2% to positive 3% versus negative 1% to positive 3% previously and an Adjusted EBITA margin before special items of positive 2% to positive 4% versus positive 3% to positive 5% previously.







