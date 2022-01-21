

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for December. Sales are forecast to fall 0.6 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.4 percent increase in November.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it dropped franc and the euro, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The pound was worth 154.70 against the yen, 1.2431 against the franc, 1.3592 against the greenback and 0.8336 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de