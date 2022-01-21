DJ SWEF: Quarterly Portfolio Update

21 January 2022 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Quarterly Portfolio Update 11.1 per cent Share Price Total Return During 2021; Annual dividend yield of 5.9 per cent Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ("SEREF" or "the Group"), a leading investor originating, executing and managing a diverse portfolio of high quality senior and mezzanine real estate debt in the UK and Europe, is pleased to announce a portfolio update for the quarter ended 31 December 2021. Highlights . Strong cash generation - the portfolio as a whole continues to support annual dividend payments of 5.5pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly, and generates an annual dividend yield of 5.9 per cent on the share priceas at 31 December 2021 . Income stability - all loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments paid in full and on time . 78 per cent of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors) which may benefit theGroup if higher inflation results in higher interest rates . Portfolio robust - despite pandemic-related disruption, the portfolio continues to perform fully in linewith expectations . Borrowers remain adequately capitalised and are expected to continue to pay loan interest and capitalrepayments in line with contractual obligations . Further strategic progress - In November 2021 the Group announced that it had closed aGBP76 million floating rate whole loan secured by two hotels in the United Kingdom . 11.1 per cent - Share price total return for the year ended 31 December 2021 . 50.7 per cent - Share price total return since inception in December 2012 . 6.6 per cent - Annualized net asset value total return since inception in December 2012 . Strong pipeline of opportunities - The Investment Advisor and Manager believes the current investmentpipeline is the strongest since the Group was established John Whittle, Chairman of SEREF, said: "We are pleased and encouraged by SEREF's 2021 performance, which demonstrates the high quality of our portfolio. The portfolio has continued to perform well despite the challenges of Covid-19 to certain property sectors. The 11.1 per cent share price total return and strong cash generation achieved during 2021 is a testament to the Investment Manager's ability to manage our portfolio in such a way as to optimise value and returns for shareholders regardless of the macro economic environment. In this vein, we are pleased to note that the portfolio continues to support annual dividend payments of 5.5 pence, yielding 5.9 per cent on the share price as at 31 December 2021. An increasing key area of focus for investors is, as it should be, the looming shadow of inflation with the additional potential for interest rate rises. Here the asset backed element of the portfolio's loans and an impressive 78 per cent of the portfolio invested in floating rate investments should provide enduring strong relative performance in this environment. Our Investment Adviser and Manager continue to be active in origination and execution as well as active management. The Manager believes that the current investment pipeline is at its strongest since the Company was established, and sees attractive opportunities to create further shareholder value. Therefore I, and the Board, look forward to the future with confidence." The factsheet for the period is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com Share Price / NAV at 31 December 2021