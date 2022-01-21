

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Restaurant Group plc (RTN.L) said it now expects fiscal 2021 adjusted EBITDA will be at the top end of the previously provided range and year-end net debt will be less than 180 million pounds. Earlier, the Group projected, on an IAS 17 basis, adjusted EBITDA to be a range of 73 million-79 million pounds, and year-end net debt to be less than 190 million pounds.



The Group noted that it continued to trade ahead of the market in the fourth quarter. In both the Restaurant and Pubs markets like-for-like sales were 10% to 12% lower in December than in October and November.







