DJ Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

21-Jan-2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Corporate Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 9.8128

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5203000

CODE: PLAN LN

ISIN: LU2370241684

