Freitag, 21.01.2022
Innocan Pharma: Ist das die beste CBD-Biotech-Aktie nach GW Pharma?!
PR Newswire
21.01.2022 | 10:40
56 Leser



JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stDecember 2021 was as follows:

Company NameDateNAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited31st December 2021US$ 3.98

JZCP's NAV at 31 December 2021 is $3.98 per share ($4.01 per share at 30 November 2021), the decrease in NAV of (3) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stDecember 2021:

AssetsUS$'000
Private Investments409,166
Cash and Cash equivalents60,038
Other Receivables100
Total Assets469,304
Liabilities
ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 202275,102
Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 202231,985
Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 202252,326
Other liabilities1,281
Total Liabilities160,694
Net Asset Value308,610
Number of Ordinary shares in issue77,477,214
Net Assets Value per Ordinary share$3.98



Enquiries:
Company website: www.jzcp.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: jzcp@ntrs.com

