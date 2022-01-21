JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31stDecember 2021 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st December 2021 US$ 3.98

JZCP's NAV at 31 December 2021 is $3.98 per share ($4.01 per share at 30 November 2021), the decrease in NAV of (3) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent and expenses and finance costs of (2) cents

Below is a summary of the Company's assets and liabilities at 31stDecember 2021:

Assets US$'000 Private Investments 409,166 Cash and Cash equivalents 60,038 Other Receivables 100 Total Assets 469,304 Liabilities ZDP shares -maturity date 1st October 2022 75,102 Loan notes - maturity date 12th September 2022 31,985 Senior debt - maturity date 12th June 2022 52,326 Other liabilities 1,281 Total Liabilities 160,694 Net Asset Value 308,610 Number of Ordinary shares in issue 77,477,214 Net Assets Value per Ordinary share $3.98





