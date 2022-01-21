

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. has launched a new feature to allow some users of its Blue subscriber service to keep non-fungible tokens or NFTs as their profile pictures. Twitter Blue is now available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.



NFT is a crypto token, which is non-fungible, meaning that it can neither be transferred like money nor replaced with something else. NFTs act as vouchers of authenticity for virtual goods, such as digital art, that can be tracked and traded along blockchain technology.



The token allows artists, musicians, video game designers, content creators others to protect their pieces of art like painting, songs, videos, games, tweets, etc.



Twitter's new feature would allow users to show off their NFTs as a way to certify digital assets stored on the blockchain.



In a statement, Twitter said the Blue subscribers can now test setting an NFT as their profile picture in Twitter Blue Labs on iOS, while support for Android users and the web will follow.



However, everyone on Twitter will be able to see the new picture regardless of the platform they are currently using.



Till now, some of Twitter users reportedly have set their profile picture as a photo of their NFT.



Twitter allows users to customize their profile by selecting unique profile and header images. They could add a name, bio, location, birth date, and website, and also could choose a theme color, and pin a Tweet that other people will see when they visit their profile.



In its website, the company noted that Twitter Blue, its opt-in, paid monthly subscription service, is designed to help personalize Twitter. It is part of the company's efforts to explore ways to boost the Twitter experience.



The service offers exclusive access to premium features, as well as early access to newest features before they're available to everyone.



Twitter Blue is now available for iOS, Android and web.







