- (PLX AI) - Topdanmark Q4 net income DKK 625 million vs. estimate DKK 360 million.
- • Q4 EPS DKK 7.1 vs. estimate DKK 4.1
- • Q4 combined ratio 81.8% vs. estimate 85.8%
- • Q4 combined ratio ex run-off 83.6% vs. estimate 88%
- • Compared with the profit forecast model for 2022 in the Q1-Q3 Report, the assumed combined ratio for 2022 is lowered to 85.5-88 excluding run-off
- • The expected premium growth in non-life is unchanged at 4-5.5%
- • The post-tax profit forecast model for 2022 amounts to DKK 1,200-1,450m, excluding run-off
