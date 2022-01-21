DJ Gledhow Investments plc: Audited Results to 30 September 2021 and Notice of AGM

21 January 2022

Gledhow Investments plc

("Gledhow" or the "Company")

AQSE: GDH Audited Final Results to 30 September 2021 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Director Statement:

I have pleasure in presenting your company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2021.

Your directors continue to follow the same investment strategy, namely to invest in small to medium sized undervalued or fast growing companies, with the investment objective of achieving long term capital growth in excess of the FTSE All Share Index.

The Company had cash of GBP524,643 at the year-end (2020: GBP382,396). The pre-tax profit was GBP841,890 (2020: pre-tax profit of GBP507,686).

During the year, the Company did an equity issue to raise GBP GBP850,000. The placees also received one Subscriber Warrant for every two Ordinary Shares subscribed for, with an exercise price of GBP0.03 per share. The Subscriber Warrants can be exercised at any time following the General Meeting, that was held on 21 July 2021, for a period of 18 months.

The Company has continued to build up positions in AIM, LSE and Aquis Exchange traded companies, including those companies at early stages of development, and some pre-IPO investments. Of the companies in the portfolio at the year end, the Company held approximately 38% in AQSE Growth Market companies, approximately 55% in AIM and LSE quoted/listed companies, and a small percentage in private companies, having invested on a pre-IPO basis. The Directors caution that there is a historically perceived lack of liquidity generally in AQSE Growth Market traded companies and that these investments may not be readily realisable into cash.

The Company was not impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic during the year.

The Company does not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year end to 30 September 2021.

The Notice of Annual General Meeting is set out at the back of the annual report and accounts and can be found at the end of this announcement.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. G R Miller

Managing Director

21 January 2022

Enquiries:

Guy Miller: + 44 (0) 7220 9795 (Gledhow Investments plc) Statement of Comprehensive Income for the year ended 30 September 2021

2021 2020 GBP GBP Turnover 1,909,593 1,689,884 Cost of sales (948,341) (1,115,439) Gross profit 961,252 574,445 Administrative expenses (119,362) (66,759) Profit before taxation 841,890 507,686 Taxation (159,959) (96,460) Profit for the financial year 681,931 411,226 Total comprehensive income for the year 681,931 411,226 Basic profit per share (pence) 1.05p 0.84p Diluted profit per share (pence) 1.01p 0.83p

The income statement has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations. Statement of Financial Position as at 30 September 2021

2020 2020 GBP GBP Current assets Investments held for resale 2,356,250 1,089,389 Debtors 108,456 4,080 Cash at bank and in hand 524,643 382,396 2,989,349 1,475,865 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (212,713) (180,160) Net current assets and total assets less current liabilities 2,776,636 1,295,705 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 975,714 490,000 Share premium account 384,408 71,122 Profit and loss account 1,366,546 640,513 Other reserve 49,968 94,070 Shareholders' funds - equity interests 2,776,636 1,295,705

The financial statements were approved by the Board and authorised for issue on 21 January 2022. G R Miller

Director

Company No. 03848331 Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended 30 September 2021

Profit and loss Share Share reserve Other capital premium reserve GBP Total GBP GBP GBP Notes GBP Balance at 1 October 2019 490,000 71,122 229,287 94,070 884,479 Year ended 30 September 2020: Profit for the year - - 411,226 - 411,226 Total comprehensive income for the year - 411,226 - - 411,226 Credit to equity for equity settled share based payments - - - - - Balance at 30 September 2020 490,000 640,513 71,122 94,070 1,295,705 Year ended 30 September 2021: Profit for the year - 681,931 - - 681,931 Total comprehensive income for the year - 681,931 - - 681,931 Credit to equity for equity settled share based payments 14 - - - - - Transfer of share-based payment reserve on lapsed warrants - - 44,102 (44,102) - Share issue 13 485,714 - 364,286 - 850,000 Share issue expenses - (51,000) - - (51,000) Balance at 30 September 2021 975,714 1,366,546 384,408 49,968 2,776,636

Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended 30 September 2021

2021 2020 Notes GBP GBP Cash flows from operating activities Cash used in operations 15 (254,684) (2,364) Taxation paid (96,460) (18,398) Net cash outflow from operating activities (351,144) (20,762) Investing activities Proceeds from disposal of investments 1,909,593 1,689,883 Purchase of investments (2,215,202) (1,411,565) Dividends received - - Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities (305,609) 278,318 Financing activities Net proceeds from issue of shares 799,000 - Net cash generated from financing activities 799,000 - Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 142,247 257,556 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 382,396 124,840 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 524,643 382,396 Relating to: Cash at bank and in hand 524,643 382,396

Notice of Annual General Meeting

