

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices rose for the second straight month in December and at a faster pace, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



Wholesale prices increased 4.5 percent annually in December, following a 0.2 percent rise in November.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices remained unchanged in December.



Prices for export sales remained unchanged monthly in December and grew 4.3 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales rose 1.0 percent monthly in December and gained 5.9 percent from the previous year.



In 2021, wholesale prices declined 5.3 percent, following a 8.7 percent fall in 2020.







