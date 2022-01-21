

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) announced additional suspensions of domestic plant production for completed vehicles in Japan on January 21, 22 and 24. The company said the decision is due to the shortage of parts supply caused by the spread of COVID-19 at its suppliers in Japan. This production suspension on Friday, Saturday and Monday affects 20 lines in 11 plants out of 28 lines in 14 plants, the company noted.



The company said the adjustments to domestic production involves specified production line at Motomachi Plant, Takaoka Plant, Tsutsumi Plant, Tahara Plant, Iwate Plant, Miyagi Ohira Plant, Fujimatsu Plant, Inabe Plant, Yoshiwara Plant, Gifu Auto Body and Hamura Plant.







