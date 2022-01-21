

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices continued to rise in December, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Friday.



The producer price index rose 25.1 percent year-on-year in December, following a 23.4 percent increase in November.



Among components, prices for manufacturing grew 18.7 percent yearly in December and those of water supply gained 18.5 percent.



Prices for mining and quarrying, and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply rose by 13.8 percent and 62.9 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose by 1.6 percent in December.



Domestic market prices rose 3.8 percent monthly in December, while foreign market prices declined 0.5 percent.



In 2021, producer price inflation was 13.2 percent.







