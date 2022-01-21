

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $377 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $281 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 33.1% to $1.65 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



Huntington Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $377 Mln. vs. $281 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.26 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.32 -Revenue (Q4): $1.65 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



