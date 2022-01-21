The Suiso Frontier cargo vessel docked at Victoria's Port of Hastings on Friday to take on the world's first shipment of liquid hydrogen. The ship's arrival is a landmark for the Japanese-Australian Hydrogen Energy Supply Chain pilot project, which sees liquefied hydrogen generated from brown coal, and an engineering milestone in itself. But while the Australian government describes the product as "clean", experts maintain that carbon capture and storage technology has proven only to be an expensive failure.Australia is set to become the world's first exporter of liquefied hydrogen (LH2) after ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...