The National Energy Administration (NEA) reported this week that the newly installed PV capacity for the Chinese market reached around 53 GW last year. Of this capacity, around 29 GW comes from distributed generation projects, with large scale solar plants accounting for the remaining share. The country's cumulative installed power reached 306 GW at the end of December.

