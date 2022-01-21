

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada retail sales for November and new housing price index for December are due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the euro, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The loonie was worth 90.92 against the yen, 1.2518 against the greenback, 1.4202 against the euro and 0.9012 against the aussie at 8:25 am ET.







