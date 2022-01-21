Anzeige
Freitag, 21.01.2022
Innocan Pharma: Ist das die beste CBD-Biotech-Aktie nach GW Pharma?!
Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at Medlab Middle East 2022 in Dubai on January 24-27

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the upcoming Medlab Middle East 2022 trade show held January 24-27 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

It is expected that the conference, catering to the global medical laboratory community and showcasing the latest in laboratory innovation and technology, will provide opportunities for Company representatives and distributors to introduce Co-Diagnostics products to a wide array of international customers.

To learn more about the conference, including in-person and virtual registration details, please visit https://www.medlabme.com/en/home.html. Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming point-of-care and at-home rapid PCR diagnostics platform, are invited to visit Booth Z6-C26.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

