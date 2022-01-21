Regulatory News:
NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- Navya), a leading company in autonomous mobility systems, announces its 2022 financial agenda.
Monday, February 7, 2022
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
About NAVYA
Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 180 units have been sold in 23 countries as of 31 December 2020. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.
NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).
For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en
Contacts:
NAVYA
CSR, Marketing
Communication Manager
Nathalie Marcy
nathalie.marcy@navya.tech
+33 (0)7 63 20 00 52
CFO
Benoit Jacheet
finance@navya.tech
NewCap
Investor relations
Thomas Grojean
Nicolas Fossiez
navya@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94
NewCap
Media relations
Nicolas Merigeau
navya@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98