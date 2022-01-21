Regulatory News:

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- Navya), a leading company in autonomous mobility systems, announces its 2022 financial agenda.

Monday, February 7, 2022 2021 Full-Year Sales Thursday, March 31, 2022 2021 Full-Year Results Wednesday, June 8, 2022 Annual General Meeting Tuesday, September 27, 2022 2022 First-Half Results

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 180 units have been sold in 23 countries as of 31 December 2020. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220121005263/en/

Contacts:

NAVYA

CSR, Marketing

Communication Manager

Nathalie Marcy

nathalie.marcy@navya.tech

+33 (0)7 63 20 00 52

CFO

Benoit Jacheet

finance@navya.tech

NewCap

Investor relations

Thomas Grojean

Nicolas Fossiez

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98