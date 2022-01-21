Regulatory News:
MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or "the Group"), a leading SaaS provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, today announced its financial calendar for 2022.
Event
Date
Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Trading Update
February 16, 2022
Fiscal Year 2021 Preliminary Financial Results
March 10, 2022
2021 Annual Report Publication
March 29, 2022
First Quarter 2022 Trading Update
April 21, 2022
Annual General Meeting
April 28, 2022
Half Year 2022 Financial Results
July 25, 2022
Third Quarter 2022 Trading Update
October 18, 2022
ABOUT MOTORK PLC
MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 300 employees and eight offices in seven countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK was founded in Italy in 2010 and has been recognised by multiple organisations as one of the fastest growing tech companies in Europe including Euronext TechShare, Tech Tour 50, Technology Fast 500 EMEA and the FT 1000. For more information, please visit: www.motork.io.
