Freitag, 21.01.2022
Innocan Pharma: Ist das die beste CBD-Biotech-Aktie nach GW Pharma?!
WKN: A1J8U3 ISIN: SE0005034550 Ticker-Symbol: 4M2B 
21.01.22
21.01.2022 | 17:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (17/22)

Amasten Fastighets AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from
Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
ordinary shares and the preference shares in Amasten Fastighets AB (publ). 

Short name:   AMAST    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0005034550
----------------------------
Order book ID: 53228    
----------------------------



Short name:   AMAST PREF 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0005933322
----------------------------
Order book ID: 101778   
----------------------------

The last day of trading will be February 4, 2022.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
