- (PLX AI) - Flyr raising gross proceeds of NOK 250 million at NOK 0.95 per share.
- • Flyr oversubscription of approximately 43%
|Flyr Rights Issue Oversubscribed by 43%
|Flyr AS - Preliminary results of the Rights Issue
|Flyr AS - Last day of subscription period in Rights Issue
|Flyr AS - Mandatory notification of trades
|Flyr AS - Last day of trading in subscription rights in Rights Issue
