Royal Bridge Extends Support Hours

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital currency market is constantly reaching new volatility peaks since the beginning of 2022, and some analysts attribute it to the strengthening linkages between economies around the world. Therefore, those who conduct finances with these assets need to be more attentive to market movements around the clock. With that in mind, leading online firm Royal Bridge has announced a change to its operating hours, lengthening the time span in which support is granted to clients.

"We made a pledge to be there for our users whenever they need us, and we intend to stick to it," remarked Royal Bridge's spokesperson Gil McPhahrer. "We've been noticing more activity on our platform in GMT time early morning hours and late evening hours, and that's why we've decided to take this step. Despite the extra costs we carry, we promise not to change our pricing to users, including any fee we currently charge."

The importance of having someone to talk to

As of today, support is granted via several means of communication from 6 AM to 7 PM on weekdays, and from 6 AM to 4 PM on weekends, GMT. These means of communication include email, direct messaging, phone and the chat widget on the brand's website. Royal Bridge currently benefits from positive feedback regarding the efficiency of its support staff, as is reflected in online reviews about the brand.

"When you get so many compliments from your clients, you know that you are doing something right," added McPhahrer. "This motivates us to keep working hard on behalf of the users of our services. We want to thank them for putting their trust in us and to promise we will keep providing as much assistance and information as we can, especially in times of volatility like these."

About Royal Bridge