24.01.2022 | 08:04
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Investor Presentation

London, January 21

24 January 2022

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

LEI: 2138004NTCUZTHFWXS17

Investor Presentation

MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC is pleased to announce that Ben Goldsmith and Luciano Suanawill provide a liveInvestor Update Webinar via the Investor Meet Company platform on 7th Feb 2022 at 2:00pm GMT.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/menhaden-resource-efficiency-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow MENHADEN RESOURCE EFFICIENCY PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Contact:

Distribution@frostrow.com

Tel: 020 3709 9281

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

