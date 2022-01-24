Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
24.01.2022 | 08:05
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 04/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-01-24 08:00 CET --
PERIOD      COMPANY TICKER           EVENT        MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  01.01.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
   31.03.2022                   securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  20.01.2022 - TextMagic MAGIC          Extraordinary    TLN  
   31.01.2022                   General Meeting      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.01.2022 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A    Coupon payment date VLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.01.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe  Government      VLN  
          LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B      securities auction    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  24.01.2022 - Airobot Technologies AIR      Public offering   TLN  
   04.02.2022                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.01.2022 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA      Coupon payment date RIG  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.01.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Coupon payment date RIG  
          LVGB003722A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   27.01.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia  Maturity date    RIG  
          LVGB003722A                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.01.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Interim report, 12  TLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.01.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L        Interim report, 12  VLN  
                           months          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   28.01.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T        Investors event   TLN  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   30.01.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate   Coupon payment date VLN  
          Fund I CAPT065023FA                     



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
