Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 04/2022

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-01-24 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.01.2022 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.03.2022 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.01.2022 - TextMagic MAGIC Extraordinary TLN 31.01.2022 General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2022 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2022 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N028B LTGNB0N028B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.01.2022 - Airobot Technologies AIR Public offering TLN 04.02.2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2022 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Coupon payment date RIG LVGB003722A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.01.2022 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Maturity date RIG LVGB003722A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.01.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.01.2022 Telia Lietuva TEL1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.01.2022 Tallinna Vesi TVE1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.01.2022 Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Coupon payment date VLN Fund I CAPT065023FA For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
