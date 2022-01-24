DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Suspension of Trading

The following securities are suspended from trading on the AQSE Growth market with effect from 08:00 on 24/01/2022, as per rule 3.6 of the AQSE Access Rulebook.

NFT Investments PLC Ordinary Shares Symbol: NFT ISIN: GB00BMW34204 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

