Genex Power says it is now ahead of schedule on the construction of a new engineering project to transform a retired gold mine site in Australia into a 250MW/2GWh pumped hydro energy storage facility.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based developer Genex has confirmed that work has commenced at its AUD 777 million ($556.3 million) Kidston Pumped Hydro Storage Project under development at two abandoned gold mine pits near Kidston, about 270 kilometers northwest of Townsville, in northern Queensland, Australia. The pumped hydro facility is the centerpiece of what will become the Kidston Clean Energy ...

