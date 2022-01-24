Anzeige
24.01.2022
Billups EMEA Latest Hire Lands Jonathan Everaere as Client Strategy & Development Director Lead in London

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Billups, the largest privately held out-of-home (OOH) technology and managed services company in the U.S., announced a new addition to its international offense this week.

Jonathan Everaere will serve as Client Strategy & Development Director, EMEA, working in close collaboration with Andrew Brunton, Regional Director, EMEA. Based in London, Jonathan is charged with media strategy, client management and business development across Europe. He will expand Billups services and products through innovative technology, deeper audience understanding and creative media solutions.

With over 10 years of experience in the out-of-home industry, Jonathan has held various roles in media sales, account service, strategic planning and media buying at Talon, Posterscope and Verifone. In these positions, he collaborated with advertisers, agencies and media owners to reach niche audiences by using data-driven insights to build iconic billboard engagements.

Prior to joining Billups, Jonathan led international planning and buying strategy for Plexus OOH and its clients, Omnicom Media Group, Havas Media Group and multiple independent agency partners around the world. Most recently, he closely collaborated on the award-winning activation of a user-generated, audio-synchronized digital OOH campaign that was broadcast across 38 countries on the London Piccadilly Lights.

"Jonathan brings exceptional international experience in building deep, strategic partnerships within the out-of-home space," said Andrew Brunton. "His passion for applying data, technology and creativity to client campaigns will undoubtedly deliver amazing, meaningful opportunities that help solve for business outcomes."

About Billups
Billups is revolutionizing the out-of-home (OOH) media experience. Blending art and science with advanced technology, we lead the industry with scientific targeting, accurate out-of-home measurement and an innovative AI-powered recommendation engine. Founded in 2003, Billups is the largest domestic, privately-held technology and managed services company specializing in OOH, offering strategic planning, buying, production and brand experiences. Billups helps the world's leading brands navigate and optimize their out-of-home investment. Billups is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, with 19 offices spanning the U.S. and 5 European offices. To learn more, visit us at www.billups.com.

Media Contact
Jeff Jan
Head of Growth
marketing@billups.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1731441/Billups_Jonathan_Everaere.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1731442/Billups_Logo__2_Logo.jpg

