Tyto Care: Dubai-Based Al-Futtaim Electronic - Techserve Partners with TytoCare to Expand Digital Health Services

Al-Futtaim will utilize TytoCare's TytoPro system in outpatient clinics around Dubai, providing patients with enhanced care and better access to specialists

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TytoCare, the global health care industry's first all-in-one modular device and examination platform for AI-powered, on-demand, remote medical exams, announced today its partnership with Al-Futtaim Electronic-Techserve, a group company of Al-Futtaim. The partnership with TytoCare will enable Al-Futtaim to broaden its reach across the healthcare spectrum, covering all touchpoints, from specialists to local clinics.

Al-Futtaim Group is a large conglomerate based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with businesses across numerous industries including, automotive, financial services, real estate, and retail. Their recently added healthcare vertical offers trusted and specialized care within a holistic environment across pharmacies as well as 12 outpatient clinics throughout Dubai.

Al-Futtaim will be integrating TytoCare's TytoPro solution into its HealthHub clinics. TytoPro will enable Al-Futtaim to turn remote locations such as clinics, employee work sites, pharmacies, schools, home nursing, home care facilities, and urgent care facilities into connected care sites with comprehensive, turnkey telehealth solutions.

Designed for professional-to-professional use, TytoPro enables clinicians to conduct a remote exam to obtain a second opinion or specialist consult. The TytoPro solution includes the TytoCare device with exam camera and thermometer as well as the TytoCare otoscope, stethoscope, tongue depressor adaptor, and earbuds. These are all connected to the TytoCare Clinician Dashboard that can be used for conducting live video telehealth exams, reviewing exams, and communicating with patients. With TytoPro, clinicians can send exam data to the patients' EHR for continuity of care.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Al-Futtaim Group, which will offer their patients a robust virtual care experience," said Dedi Gilad, CEO and Co-Founder of TytoCare. "TytoCare is providing Al-Futtaim Health with a frictionless, easy-to-use telehealth solution, allowing nurses and other healthcare practitioners to measure vital signs in real-time while seamlessly communicating with other clinicians and specialists remotely. We look forward to supporting Al-Futtaim Health's continued expansion of their digital health offerings across their clinics and pharmacies and corporate customers."

In-clinic telehealth solutions like TytoPro have become a vital tool for the healthcare industry to help bridge the gap in access to care. These solutions extend clinician services to a central location for patients to access quality health care without having to travel long distances or wait long periods to see a specialist. With TytoCare, Al-Futtaim will also extend clinician services to corporate customers and other healthcare clinics across Dubai, enabling employees and patients to get quick and easy specialist consults or second opinions virtually.

"Al-Futtaim Health is committed to expanding our digital health services, providing our patients, clinics, and corporate partners with an enhanced telehealth experience that goes beyond video conferencing. TytoCare enables us to do just that," said Dr. Haider Al Yousuf, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Health. "Through the partnership, we can now connect patients with more physicians, decrease costs, and transform the virtual care experience we offer. We look forward to working together to provide our clinics and corporate partners with an accessible, flexible, and easy-to-use telehealth solution."

"Our partnership with Tytocare enables Al-Futtaim healthcare providers to transform delivery systems with on-demand medical exams from home, and seamlessly connect patients to clinicians through the TytoPro medical exam kit and full-stack platform," said Mr. Sachin Wadhwa - Managing Director - AL Futtaim Electronic, AF Watches and jewelry. "We are proud to offer the best remote examination and diagnosis solutions to our patients and physicians."

"My warm congratulations to this exceptional cooperation between TytoCare and the Al-Futtaim Group. Creating alliances such as this are the key to deepening and strengthening the strategic cooperation between Israel and the UAE," said Amir Hayek, H.E Ambassador.

About TytoCare

TytoCare is a telehealth company using AI to transform primary care by putting health in the hands of consumers. TytoCare seamlessly connects people to clinicians to provide the best virtual home examination and diagnosis solutions. Its solutions are designed to enable a comprehensive medical exam from any location and include a hand-held, all-in-one tool for examining the heart, lungs, skin, ears, throat, abdomen, and body temperature; a complete telehealth platform for sharing exam data, conducting live video exams, and scheduling visits; a cloud-based data repository with analytics; and built-in guidance technology and machine learning algorithms to ensure accuracy and ease of use for patients and insights for healthcare providers. Co-founded by Dedi Gilad and Ofer Tzadik in 2012, TytoCare has FDA and CE clearances and has partnered with over 170 major health systems, health plans, and strategic partners in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Israel. To watch a demo video, click here.

For more information, please visit https://www.tytocare.com/.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim's entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim HealthHub Clinics

As partners to your well-being, HealthHub Clinics by Al-Futtaim and part of Al-Futtaim Health, ensures that you always have access to the best medical services and facilities. It's a new way of healthcare designed to meet your needs with a complete range of Smart Healthcare solutions.

As a multi-specialty clinic, we offer the best medical expertise in specialized treatments, from Ophthalmology to Endocrinology. What makes HealthHub Clinics different is the right combination of advanced diagnostics, proven medical expertise and specialized services that work together for your well-being.

