US researchers suggest that by 2050, when 94% of electricity comes from renewable sources, approximately 930GW of energy storage power and six and a half hours of capacity will be needed to fully cover demand for electricity in the United States.From pv magazine USA The U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has released its sixth paper - "Grid Operational Impacts of Widespread Storage Deployment" - in its Storage Future Series. The purpose of the document is to analyze some of the effects of energy storage on the power grid as it evolves toward five unique scenarios ...

