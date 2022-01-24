

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX), a thermal energy management business on Monday said it agreed to acquire privately held Cotopaxi Limited, a digitally enabled, global energy consulting and optimization specialist, from Business Intelligence of Oriental Nations Corporation Ltd.



The consideration of 13.3 million pounds, which is 12.8 million pounds on a cash and debt free basis, would be funded from cash resources.



U.K.-based Cotopaxi, established in 2009, provides consulting, digital connectivity and monitoring of energy intensive processes, including steam. Cotopaxi's proprietary and customized software platform generates critical insights, which are used to help its industrial customers to reduce waste and drive efficiencies in their operations through more effective management of energy use. In the year ended 31st December 2020, Cotopaxi reported revenues of 2.2 million pounds, whereas pre-pandemic revenues were 4.8 million pounds.



Cotopaxi would be integrated within the Group's Steam Specialties business.



Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering, closed Friday's trading at 13040 pounds, down 285 pounds or 2.14 percent from previous close.







