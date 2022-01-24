DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESW LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2022 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.9409
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 20955327
CODE: LESW LN
ISIN: LU1792117779
