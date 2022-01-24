DJ Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2022 / 09:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.6699

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26385556

CODE: LCUK LN

ISIN: LU1781541096

