DJ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 265.1597
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7385828
CODE: SP5L LN
ISIN: LU1135865084
