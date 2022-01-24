- (PLX AI) - Atlas Copco's fourth-quarter earnings report is expected to show strong order intake, analysts said.
- • VAT Group's better than expected Q4 orders could point to double-digit upside potential for Atlas Copco Q4 orders, DNB said (hold, SEK 640)
- • While Q4 orders likely reflect a pull-forward of semiconductor demand, they also underline the industry's significant capex plans in 2022, DNB said
- • Temporarily higher input costs or supply chain challenges are not reasons to turn cautious on Atlas Copco, SEB said (buy, SEK 675)
- • Atlas should be able to compensate for inflation and then some, SEB said
- • Investors should focus on demand from semiconductor investments, automation and EV penetration: SEB
- • Atlas Copco is in an excellent position to capitalize on some of the strongest growth drivers of our time, Nordea said (buy, SEK 640)
- • Demand from the semiconductor industry is already at a high level and will be a source of growth for many years to come: Nordea
