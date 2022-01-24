DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 21-Jan-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 302.0699
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 892829
CODE: DJEU LN
ISIN: FR0007056841
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
