Montag, 24.01.2022
Breaking News: Taat™ Global, die Aktie für 2022 und darüber hinaus?!
WKN: 806454 ISIN: FI0009010862 
Frankfurt
24.01.22
09:20 Uhr
4,765 Euro
-0,130
-2,66 %
24.01.2022 | 10:05
Suominen Corporation: Publishing of Suominen's Financial Statements Release 2021 on February 3, 2022

Suominen Corporation's press release on January 24, 2022 at 11:00. a.m. (EET)

Suominen will publish its Q4 and full-year 2021 financial result in a Financial Statement Release on Thursday, February 3, 2022 approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EET).

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast and a conference call for analyst, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. (EET).

The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2021-q4-results/register. Recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:

Sweden Toll: +46 856 642 651
United Kingdom Toll: +44 333 300 0804
United States Toll: +1 631 913 1422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 75190314#.

The event cannot be attended on the spot.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Corporate Communications

For more information: Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications & IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen's nonwovens are present in people's daily life worldwide. Suominen's net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have over 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Main media
www.suominen.fi


