H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with more than $47 billion of equity capital under management, announced that an affiliate has signed a definitive agreement to acquire EYSA Group ("EYSA" or the "Company"), a market leading provider of smart mobility solutions. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. The transaction is led by the H.I.G. Infrastructure Partners fund. Terms were not disclosed.

EYSA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain, with an international presence in the USA, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Brazil. Leveraging on "ParkXplorer", its proprietary IT platform, the Company has become a one-stop-shop for more than 100 cities across Spain, Latin America and the USA. EYSA has long term relationships with municipalities and private clients who desire comprehensive, automated solution integrating all their mobility needs.

Over the past several years, EYSA has evolved from a purely regulated parking operator, to an integrated tech-enabled smart mobility services platform. H.I.G. will continue to support EYSA in this evolution, providing the necessary resources to develop new mobility solutions for its existing clients and expanding EYSA's international footprint.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A.. acted as financial advisor to H.I.G.

Andrew Liau, co-head of H.I.G. Infrastructure, said: "We are highly impressed with EYSA's best-in-class management team who share our vision regarding development opportunity in the mobility space. Mobility requirements are becoming increasingly complex as cities undergo the critical transition toward automated, sustainable, and environmentally friendly operations. EYSA is a time-tested, trusted partner of choice with a proven capability to adapt its solutions toward ever changing client needs."

Jaime Bergel, Managing Director of H.I.G. Spain, added: "Working together with its clients, EYSA has developed its renowned ParkXplorer and its next generation CityXplorer platforms, which provide municipalities with a one-stop-shop solution to address their increasingly complex mobility requirements. We strongly believe that, leveraging on H.I.G.'s experience and international presence, EYSA will be able to continue to expand its portfolio of services and international footprint, both organically and inorganically."

Javier Delgado, CEO of EYSA, commented: "The investment by H.I.G. is great news for EYSA and its stakeholders. I am very excited about the prospects of working alongside H.I.G. to capitalise on the enormous potential we have both in Spain and abroad. I am convinced that H.I.G. is the ideal partner to support EYSA in its ambitious growth plans for the coming years."

About EYSA

EYSA was founded in 1976 in Madrid (Spain). With a philosophy based on technological excellence, customer service, innovation and respect for the environment, EYSA has become a reference for Spanish and international municipalities. EYSA provides an integrated solution to address mission-critical mobility requirements across smart traffic management, access control, on-street parking, off-street parking, tax management, and towing. For more information, please refer to EYSA's website at https://eysaservicios.com/.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $47 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the USA, as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006298/en/

Contacts:

Andrew Liau

Managing Director

aliau@higcapital.com

Jaime Bergel

Managing Director

jbergel@higcapital.com