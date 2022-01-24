Growatt's new AXE LV battery covers a wide range of capacities, from 5kWh to 400kWh, and can support off-grid systems with power outputs of 3kW to 30kW.Chinese inverter supplier Growatt has launched a residential, cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate (LFP) for off-grid applications. "The new AXE LV battery system covers a wide range of capacities extending from 5kWh to 400kWh, which caters to differentiated needs from daily households to large business and industrial scenarios," said Lisa Zhang, marketing director for Growatt. "It supports power output of storage and off-grid systems, ranging from ...

