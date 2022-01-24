

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, UK Markit/CIPS composite PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 55.0 in January from 53.6 in December.



Ahead of the data, the pound fell against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 153.65 against the yen, 1.2331 against the franc, 1.3532 against the greenback and 0.8372 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.







