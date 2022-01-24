Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Market Size Worth $182.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global complementary and alternative medicine for anti aging and longevity market size is expected to reach USD 182.9 billion by 2028, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2021 to 2028. Growing household income in developed countries, acceptance of herbal and ayurvedic medicine, and increasing age-related diseases have majorly the market for complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) for anti aging and longevity.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By intervention, the traditional alternative medicine/botanicals segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. It is expected to maintain the trend in the forecast period owing to the increasing use of spiritual techniques as well as herbal medicines in disease management across the globe

Based on the customer, high net worth (HNW) individuals held the second-largest revenue share in 2020 owing to high disposable income and better awareness regarding CAM therapies in the space of anti aging and longevity

Europe emerged as the highest revenue-generating region in 2020 owing to high disposable income countries, increasing popularity of CAM modalities, and aging population

MEA is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period. It is anticipated that Kuwait and Qatar are majorly contributing to the regional market growth

In June 2021 , the government of India launched the "mYoga" application, developed by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, Ministry of Ayush in partnership with the WHO. The app contains the practice and training audios and videos based on Common Yoga Protocol. The objective is to promote one world, one health

In the traditional alternative medicine/botanicals intervention segment, Ayurveda led the market in 2020 as cosmetic market players are involved in the R&D of Ayurveda-based anti-aging cosmeceuticals. The mind healing segment is expected to witness steady growth from 2021 to 2028 due to the rising acceptance of meditation and mindfulness in corporate offices. The sensory healing segment is expected to expand at a considerable CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing popularity in hospitals and clinics. For instance, in October 2021, Spatial, an audio platform, partnered with HealthTune scientific and Catalyst by Wellstar to use sensory healing to reduce stress and anxiety of frontline healthcare workers.

Ayurveda is acknowledged as a medicine in 16 countries including Brazil, Switzerland, Hungary, Nepal, Bahrain, UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Whilst, some regions such as Romania, Hungary, Ontario, and Turkey regulate ayurvedic practices. In the U.K., it is a part of the National Health Policy. Thus, increasing acceptance of ayurvedic medicine is expected to drive the complementary and alternative medicine market to a major extent. In addition, insurance coverage by public and private players is anticipated to fuel market growth.

COVID-19 has become a catalyst for the implementation of CAM therapies in day-to-day life. Owing to the pandemic, online yoga classes witnessed a 25% increase in enrollment level. Similarly, in the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for yoga equipment accelerated by154%. Key players and governing regulatory bodies are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as regional expansion to develop their presence in the market.

Market Segmentation:

Grand View Research has segmented the global complementary and alternative medicine for anti aging and longevity market on the basis of intervention, customer, and region:

Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging& Longevity Intervention Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals



Ayurveda





Naturopathic Medicine





Traditional Chinese Medicine





Zang Fu Theory





Others



Body Healing



Yoga





Acupuncture & Massage





Chiropractic





Qigong & Tai chi





Kinesiology





Reflexology





Eurythmy





Others



Mind Healing



Meditation & Mindfulness





Relaxation





Others



External Energy Healing



Magnetic & Electromagnetic therapy





Chakra healing





Reiki





Others



Sensory Healing



Aromatherapy





Sound healing

Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Customer Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

High Net Worth (HNW) Individuals



Very High Net Worth (VHNW) Individuals



Ultra-high Net Worth (UHNW) Individuals



Others

Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





Switzerland





Austria



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

UAE





Bahrain





Kuwait





Qatar





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Complementary And Alternative Medicine For Anti Aging & Longevity Market

Centre Chiropractic De La ColonneVertv©brale

Anadolu Medical Center

Sinomedica

Acupuncture Enfants

Ayurveda Kuwait

Maya Reiki School

Maylilacs

Al Zuhair Holistic Medicine Center

Ayurmana By Dharma Ayurveda

Trinicum

Miskawaan Health Group

Therme Wien

Healthpi

Vivamayr

Optimal Spine And Joint Center

First Chiropractic Centre

Lama Polyclinic LLC

Al ManarAyurvedic Center

American Chiropractic Center

Qatar Chiropractic & Physiotherapy Clinic

Satyamani

Elixir Health Center

Acupuncture.Paris (AnabelChantellier)

Transforma Health

Swiss Ayurvedic Medical Academy

Clinic Les Alpes

Paracelsus KlinikLustmvºhle Ag

Swiss Alternative Medicine

Turnpaugh Health & Wellness

The Center For Natural And Integrative Medicine

Angel Longevity Medical Center

Peaks Of Health Metabolic Medical Center

JscmTcm Clinic

London Hydrotherapy

Ming Chen Clinic

Ukacupuncture Clinic

Bionorica Se

Weg Der Mitte

Pascoe Natural Medicine

Brixsana Private Clinic

Homeopathy Vescovio Center

Sha Wellness Clinic

Sukha Ayurveda

SarriaQuiropractica

Natural Healing Acupuncture Medical Center

Kindcare Medical Center

Cure

Aviv Clinics

Seva Experience

Bahrain Hospital & Health Resort

Intouch Clinic

International Chinese Body Care Houses

Doha Chiropractic Center

Specialized Medical Center Hospital

Fakeeh. Care

Almoyassar Physical Therapy Center

Muroona Clinic & Fitness

Terme Di RioloSrl

Mei Spa

