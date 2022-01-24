Scientists in China analyzed defective solar cells based on Czochralski (Cz) silicon wafers and found Swirl defects may be responsible for an efficiency drop of up to 4.7%. According to them, the presence of Swirl defects could be mitigated by applying a heat treatment at a temperature above 1,050 degrees Celsius in a clean environment before the manufacturing of the solar cells.Scientists from the Zhejiang University in China have investigated how Swirl defects arise in Czochralski (Cz) silicon wafers and have analyzed the correlation between these defects and the performance of solar cells built ...

