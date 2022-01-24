Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2022) - MAP Protocoal Cross-chain announces it will attribute all future revenue and nearly 50% of tokens to Community and DAO for transparent governance. MAP Cross-chain beta version launched in December 2021 and the official version will be launched in Q1, 2022. MAP has made huge adjustments to the token distribution and economic model to benefit the community.





MAP Protocol determined to attribute all future revenue and nearly 50% of tokens to Community and DAO for transparent governance

MAP Protocol Mainnet is about to launch, and it is built to embrace Web3 and encourage various participants in the ecosystem to engage in the mainnet and cross-chain operation of MAP Protocol in the future, MAP will deploy DAO to realize the rights and benefits of our user community. Nearly 50% of the tokens will be distributed to Mining and DAO. And the tokens owned by the team and foundation will be reduced by a large amount.

In addition, the income generated by the cross-chain and the tokens of the ecosystem will be controlled by the community. Users can submit proposals and engage in the voting process to share the profits, they will contribute to the construction of the mainnet as Validators and Relayers after the official MAP Protocol mainnet is launched.

MAP Protocol has been committed to a permissionless cross-chain contract, asset custody and communication calls from day one. In simple terms, this approach is to manage cross-chain contract assets through the MAP mainnet. MAP Mainnet adopts the pos mechanism, and its security has been verified in the past few years. MAP Protocol will be officially released in Q1, 2022. In December 2021, the MAP Testnet, also known as Makalu Poc-2, as well as MAP bridge have already been released. Users can transact among Ethereum, BSC, and MAP Chain. In 2022, there will be more EVM and non-EVM bridges to connect the mainnet, and there are a large number of projects that are incubating on the ecosystem or going through the negotiation process.

In the past 3 years, the MAP development team has forged ahead, rejecting a variety of simple and easy-to-launch asset custody and contract calls that adopts the permission approach. By adhering to the decentralized technology and web3, we have been able to light a path for the project.

Since its launch in 2019, MAP protocol has been committed to the principle of decentralized asset contract custody and calls and continued to push development and operation. MAP Protocol was also invited to the Technical Board of the biggest technology organization in the world - IEEE Computer Society Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Standards Committee to develop the international standards. It has also gained strategic investment from Softbank Singapore and cooperated with Microsoft Azure. It has established lab cooperation with the Illinois Institute of Technology in the United States and the Mathematics Center of Huazhong University of Science and Technology in China.

The vision of MAP Protocol is to allow crypto users to transact on different blockchain mainnets in a trustless, efficient, and barrier-free manner in the context of web3, so as to boost users' benefits of financial assets. At present, the coexistence of many public chains with high market value has become an indisputable reality, and many industry celebrities have claimed that cross-chain will become the next wave of hot issues. What users and the industry are pursuing is a completely decentralized cross-chain that can protect them from Rug Pull. And the community should participate in the whole process and share profits and benefits. While MAP is well equipped with the required technical mechanism and economic model. The ultimate goal of MAP Protocol is to create a blockchain network of highways, capable of realizing communications that are permissionless.

Map Protocol is considered the "Blockchain Assets Freeway". It is a cross-chain bridging protocol that aims to provide a secure end-to-end solution for any blockchain to move assets freely, i.e., allow fast trades of NFT assets in a cross-chain decentralized manner. Please visit MAP Protocol online for more information.

